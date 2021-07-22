Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.06% of Financial Institutions worth $38,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $466.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

