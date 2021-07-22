Financial Review: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) versus G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group 4.11% 7.54% 4.13% FIGS N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for G-III Apparel Group and FIGS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82

G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. FIGS has a consensus price target of $41.91, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than FIGS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and FIGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $2.06 billion 0.69 $23.55 million $0.72 40.65 FIGS $263.11 million 24.73 $49.76 million N/A N/A

FIGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G-III Apparel Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats FIGS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Black Rivet, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 98 Vilebrequin retail stores; 50 DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores; and 13 DKNY stores. The company also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.