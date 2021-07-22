FinNexus Market Cap Hits $5,494.75 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 97.7% against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $5,494.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00866324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

