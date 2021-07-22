FIO Protocol Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.51 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000121 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001301 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 770,828,559 coins and its circulating supply is 339,594,957 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

