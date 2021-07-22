Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 410,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $11,928,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $11,399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $8,389,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $8,192,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

