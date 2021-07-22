Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.33% of Healthcare Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter worth $11,592,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCC stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.68. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

