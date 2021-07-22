Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

