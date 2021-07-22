Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 400,000 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $1,936,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $394,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $33,936,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $604,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWLVU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

