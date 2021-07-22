Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth $2,967,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at $2,418,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $529,000.

OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

