Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $2.90 Million in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.96% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $480,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.