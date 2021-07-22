Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $2.92 Million in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.33% of Locust Walk Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth $240,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $952,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

