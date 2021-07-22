Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $2.97 Million in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.