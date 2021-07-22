Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $3.02 Million in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.