Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of ITQRU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

