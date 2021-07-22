Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.80% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMII opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

