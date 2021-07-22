Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

