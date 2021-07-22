Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 400,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIBU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

