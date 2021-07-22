Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $3.45 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 4.55% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $3,451,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,447,000.

HCII opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

