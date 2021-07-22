Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $4 Million Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

