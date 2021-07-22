Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,753,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $12,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

