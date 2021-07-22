Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.48. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$15.42, with a volume of 18,212 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$475.60 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Senior Officer Boris Baril sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.80, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,800. Also, Director Victoria Shali Granovski sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$42,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,875. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $234,243 over the last quarter.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.