First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

First Community has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.32 on Thursday. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.