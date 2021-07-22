First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

FCCO stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 0.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 190,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 65,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 47,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 26.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

