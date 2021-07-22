First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

