First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13,500.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13,500.00 and last traded at $13,500.00, with a volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,200.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13,111.68.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

