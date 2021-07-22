First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,258. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

