First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.39

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.39 and last traded at $111.39, with a volume of 80 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 916.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

