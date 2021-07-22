First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.82

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.82 and last traded at $112.82, with a volume of 879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund comprises approximately 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.