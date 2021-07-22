First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.86

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 5388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $450,000.

