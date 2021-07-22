FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

FE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.15. 12,018,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.