FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,018,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.