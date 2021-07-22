FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,018,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.