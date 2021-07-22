FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,038,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

