FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

NYSE:FE traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.15. 12,038,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

