Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.43. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

