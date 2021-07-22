Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE DFP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,119. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

