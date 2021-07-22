Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

PFD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,011. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

