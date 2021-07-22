Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
PFD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,011. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
