Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
PFD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,011. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.