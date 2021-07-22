Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

PFO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. 9,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,516. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

