Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

PFO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.24. 9,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,516. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

