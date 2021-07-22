Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE FFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,674. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
