Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

FFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,674. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.