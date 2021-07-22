Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

FLC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. 374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,107. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

