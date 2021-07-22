FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of FlexShopper worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FlexShopper by 82.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShopper by 5.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 53,005 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 108,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,862. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.28. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.