FLIP Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 70% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $243,201.53 and $14.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00839579 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

