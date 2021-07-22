FLO (FLO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.