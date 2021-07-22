Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.57

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.57 and last traded at $117.38, with a volume of 37061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

