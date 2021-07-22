Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $17.71 on Top Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Flow has a total market cap of $902.45 million and approximately $318.83 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $17.71 or 0.00054313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00104875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00143827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,650.65 or 1.00111959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.