Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 33,051 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 175.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,506,000 after acquiring an additional 648,974 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 464,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 224,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,307,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.03. 290,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,583. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $52.80 and a 52-week high of $115.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78.

