Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 85,473 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 171.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,046. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $38.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16.

